How Companies Can Conspire To Save The Planet

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- While attempting to do what was right for the environment, some of the largest automakers in the world got a rude awakening last year. Concerned that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was preparing to roll back automobile efficiency and greenhouse gas standards, the state of California announced in July that it had reached an agreement “on a voluntary framework to reduce emissions” with Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., BMW of North America LLC and Volkswagen AG.[1] Importantly, the automakers agreed to apply the framework not just to cars sold in California, but to all of their cars sold nationwide....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS