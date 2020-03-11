Justices Urged To Hear 'Tremendously Important' ERISA Case

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The University of Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Third Circuit's revival of a proposed class action over the management of the school's retirement plan, saying the case presents a "tremendously important issue" that needs the court's attention. In its reply brief Tuesday, Penn said the Third Circuit departed from its sister courts when it issued a split decision giving the workers another shot at their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging that their retirement plan was allowed to pay excessive record-keeping fees and retain costly, poorly performing investments. Ultimately, the Third Circuit majority adopted a pleading...

