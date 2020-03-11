Atty Warns Of 'Nightmare' From Claim In $9.3B Oracle Suit

Law360, Georgetown, Del. (March 11, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a NetSuite Inc. insider accused of breaching an alleged duty to tell Oracle Corp. it was paying too much in a $9.3 billion merger in 2016 warned in Chancery Court Wednesday that the claim could turn future merger disclosure duties into a nightmare. John W. Spiegel of Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, counsel to former NetSuite chairman Evan Goldberg, made the point while arguing for dismissal of one count of a stockholder suit accusing the NetSuite figures of aiding and abetting Oracle insider breaches of fiduciary duty in the $109-per-share transaction. Stockholders originally sued only Lawrence J. Ellison,...

