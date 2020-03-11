High Court Keeps Trump's 'Remain In Mexico' Policy In Place

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to continue sending migrants back to Mexico while their immigration court cases proceed. A Supreme Court decision has resolved weeks of judicial back-and-forth over a policy that leads some migrants to wait out the duration of their U.S. immigration court proceedings in Mexico. (AP) In a brief order, the high court pressed pause on a California federal judge’s ruling that would have halted the policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, across the U.S., giving the U.S. Department of Homeland Security the green light to keep enforcing it while litigation challenging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS