NAB Scraps April Conference Over Coronavirus Concerns

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Broadcasters' annual conference joined the growing list of prominent events to bite the dust amid public health concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, though the group did say Wednesday that it was "considering a number of potential alternatives." But for now, the annual NAB Show, which was slated to take place in Las Vegas this April, won't go on, the group announced. NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith said in an open letter Wednesday that the group is still figuring out where to go from here, but that "health and safety concerns" over COVID-19 made...

