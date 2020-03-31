Tucker Ellis Adds Bankruptcy Partner In Chicago

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT) -- Tucker Ellis LLP has hired a Goldstein and McClintock LLP bankruptcy attorney to join the firm’s growing litigation practice in Chicago, the firm announced. Thomas Fawkes joins the firm as a partner, where he’ll practice in the areas of bankruptcy, creditors’ rights and financial restructuring. The move marks an opportunity to join a larger platform with a geographical presence in many of the jurisdictions he already practices in, and a positive firm culture, Fawkes told Law360. “I’ve had a national bankruptcy practice for quite some time, but joining Tucker Ellis allows me to better be able to serve my clients and...

