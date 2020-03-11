Express Scripts Can't Shake Amputee Worker's Injury Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts can't duck a lawsuit by a worker who lost part of his arm to a piece of machinery because the company may have sacrificed safety for efficiency, a New Jersey federal court ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Renee Bumb said Brian Sims presented enough evidence that the pharmacy management company encouraged workers to avoid using a key safety mechanism on the machine because it slowed workflow. Express Scripts, therefore, couldn't escape the suit through a New Jersey law affording companies protection from worker injury suits, she ruled. "If these facts are proven, this court is convinced that the legislature...

