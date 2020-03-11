BREAKING: Modell's Sporting Goods Hits Ch. 11 With Plans To Liquidate

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Modell’s Sporting Goods filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey bankruptcy court Wednesday, citing a challenging environment for retailers as the sporting goods behemoth grapples with more than $1 million in debt and plans to liquidate all its stores. On what the company’s chief executive officer called “one of the most difficult days of my life,” the business said its lenders and partners will provide “financial flexibility” to operate the business in the short term while Modell’s moves forward with going-out-of-business sales in all of its stores across the nation. “Over the past year, we evaluated several options to restructure...

