How Will 'Stairway' Ruling Hit Other Big Music Cases?

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The full impact of the Ninth Circuit’s big copyright ruling on Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” will likely take years to assess, but it could have an immediate effect on two high-profile music lawsuits. Issued Monday by the en banc Ninth Circuit, the decision rejected a high-profile lawsuit accusing the band of stealing the intro to "Stairway to Heaven" from a little-known 1967 instrumental ballad called "Taurus" by the band Spirit. The ruling was already a must-read for any copyright attorney, as well as for a music industry that’s still dealing with the fallout from a controversial 2015 infringement verdict against...

