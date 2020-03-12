Upcoming COPPA Enforcement Will Possibly Affect More Cos.

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Federal and state regulators increasingly turned to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act in 2019 to prosecute companies whose online services reached children.[1] On Feb. 20, the New Mexico attorney general sued Google Inc. for allegedly violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and New Mexico’s Unfair Practices Act.[2] COPPA does not provide private causes of action, but plaintiffs lawyers are also using COPPA to sue for common law, privacy-related actions and statutory consumer protection violations.[3] In July 2019, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it was seeking public comment on the effectiveness of its 2013 COPPA Rule and held a...

