NY AG Issues Notices Targeting Purported Coronavirus Cures

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday ordered a company and an Oklahoma doctor to immediately stop pushing products marketed as treatments or cures for COVID-19, noting that health officials haven't yet approved a vaccine to prevent or cure the coronavirus disease. According to one of the cease-and-desist notices, The Silver Edge Co. is claiming its Micro-Particle Colloidal Silver Generator "beats coronavirus" and that there's "clinical documentation" backing the assertion. Meanwhile, Sherrill Sellman, a self-described naturopathic doctor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been marketing colloidal silver products as a cure for the virus and selling them on her website and on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS