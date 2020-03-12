Owens-Illinois Unit's Asbestos Claimants Fight Ch. 11 Probe

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Representatives for asbestos-injury claimants in Owens-Illinois unit Paddock Enterprises LLC’s Chapter 11 objected Wednesday to the federal bankruptcy watchdog’s bid for an examiner to be appointed, arguing they are already looking into prepetition transactions the U.S. trustee has called into question. In separate filings with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, Paddock’s proposed future claims representative James L. Patton Jr. and the official committee of asbestos personal injury claimants told the court that the trustee’s examiner request is unnecessary and inappropriate. Paddock is an affiliate that glassmaker Owens-Illinois Inc. created to take on its asbestos injury liabilities. “The future claimants’ representative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS