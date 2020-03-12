Calif. Appeals Judge Hit With Sexual Misconduct Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 12:04 AM EDT) -- A female judicial assistant on Tuesday accused a California Court of Appeal judge of engaging in "unwelcome, inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature," including repeatedly asking her out to coffee, inquiring about her sexual history and telling her he loved her, according to a suit lodged in California state court. Judge Jeffrey W. Johnson, who sits on the bench in Division One of the Second District, is accused of harassing judicial assistant Trisha Velez for five years, per the complaint. Velez also alleges that Judge Johnson told her he's unhappy in his marriage and that "if I was married to you,...

