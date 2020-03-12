CBD Co. Says Buyer Class Action Should Wait For FDA Rule

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida maker of CBD supplements asked a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday to toss or pause a proposed class action over the potency of its products because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is mulling rules for how the products are labeled and marketed. Global Widget LLC said that an FDA commissioner has indicated that the agency plans to label CBD as a dietary ingredient, thereby establishing testing requirements that have not been undertaken by Marjorie Ahumada, who claims there was low cannabidiol content in more than 1,000 of the company’s products. “When FDA clarifies that CBD is a dietary ingredient,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS