7th Circ. Says Arbitration Can't Be Unwaived In Lego Dispute

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A company that designs models of roller coasters waived its right to arbitrate a breach of contract dispute with its former partner when it withdrew a dismissal motion invoking its arbitration rights at a lower court, the Seventh Circuit held Wednesday. Lego product design firm Brickstructures Inc. sued Coaster Dynamix Inc. in 2016 for allegedly selling its own Lego roller coaster model instead of working with Brickstructures to pursue a project they agreed to do. Coaster Dynamix first raised the arbitration provision in the agreement between the companies in a motion to dismiss, but withdrew that bid when Brickstructures threatened sanctions....

