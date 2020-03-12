CBD Co. Head Wants Conflicted Attys DQ'd In Stock Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The president of related cannabis oil products companies has urged a Pennsylvania federal court to disqualify a firm from representing the entities in employment and securities litigation brought by their former general counsel, arguing the lawyers are conflicted. President Deborah Gestner urged the Western District of Pennsylvania to disqualify Dodaro Matta & Cambest PC from representing CBD USA Grown Inc., KMA Holdings LLC and Greenleaf Golden Enterprises LLC in the case, as the firm dropped her in February while continuing to represent the companies, according to her motion on Wednesday. Gestner participated in privileged conversations involving Dodaro Matta, the firm purportedly...

