4th Circ. Delays H-2B Visa Args After DOJ Attys Contract Virus

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday pushed back oral arguments from next week to May in a case challenging H-2B visa rules after being informed that U.S. Department of Justice attorneys in the Washington, D.C., office had tested positive for coronavirus. DOJ trial attorney Kathryne M. Gray told the circuit court on Wednesday that while neither she nor her co-counsel are experiencing any symptoms associated with the disease known as COVID-19, the virus had spread to her office after other attorneys returned from travels to courts in regions that have been heavily hit with the novel coronavirus. “This has obviously raised concerns...

