Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Bill Aimed At TM Fraud

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 11:28 PM EDT) -- Democratic and Republican senators and representatives introduced a bill Wednesday aimed at combating an apparent uptick in trademark applications from China that rely on doctored photographs to score registrations. The Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 would allow trademarks to be challenged when they were never used prior to registration and give the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office more authority to collect evidence during examination. "It's important that false and fraudulent statements made in trademark applications not serve to block legitimate market entrants — particularly small businesses — seeking trademark registrations," said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., in a release. "The Trademark Modernization...

