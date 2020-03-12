WilmerHale Steers Rare-Disease Biotech Through $75M IPO

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Imara Inc. braved the public markets and began trading Thursday after a $75.2 million initial public offering steered by WilmerHale that priced at the low end of its expected range. Boston-based Imara on Wednesday priced 4.7 million shares at $16 apiece, the low end of its expected range of $16 to $18 a share. The venture-backed company began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, where shares opened at $14 each. Its stock is trading under the symbol "IMRA." Imara focuses on developing therapies for rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead candidate, IMR-687, is an oral...

