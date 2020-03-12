Feds' Review Of Alaska Logging Project Ruled Too Vague

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The National Forest Service failed to meet state and federal standards while studying the environmental impacts of a major logging proposal for Alaska's Tongass National Forest, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. In a victory for environmental groups, U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason said the government did not produce a clear and specific environmental impact statement for a commercial timber harvest plan on Prince of Wales Island and surrounding islands. "By not developing actual site-specific information, the Forest Service limited its ability to make informed decisions ... and presented local communities with vague, hypothetical, and over-inclusive representations of the project's effects...

