Slurs Didn't Make Minor League Hostile To Women, Jury Says

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal jury has found that a manager’s use of gender-based slurs did not create a hostile work environment for a female employee at the minor league Eugene Emeralds Baseball Club.

According to a verdict form filed Tuesday, the jury decided that Nicole Ochs had not proved it was “more likely than not” that her boss at the Emeralds had subjected her to a hostile work environment.

Ochs filed the suit in 2016 and it was initially dismissed the next year, but the Ninth Circuit revived it in 2019, finding the use of gender-based slurs could potentially form the basis...

