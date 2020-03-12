Wikipedia, Internet Archive Aim To Nix Text Prediction Patents

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The nonprofits behind Wikipedia and the Internet Archive have filed lawsuits in California federal court challenging claims that their websites' search functions run afoul of patent-protected text prediction technology belonging to a Canadian company called WordLogic Corp. The Wikimedia Foundation and the Internet Archive each hit WordLogic on Wednesday with suits seeking to have the patents at issue declared invalid. The nonprofits said the patents were obvious and the technology they cover — offering predictions about what a user might type next — doesn't really represent anything new. Wikimedia and the Internet Archive said they were filing the suits to head...

