Insurer Must Defend Fla. Condo In Elevator Injury Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Wednesday that an insurer must defend a condominium association in a man's suit claiming he suffered permanent injuries when an elevator in the condo fell several floors with him in it. U.S. District Judge Marcia C. Cooke told Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. that the man’s injuries as pled in his suit fall under the insurance policy taken out by Brickell on the River South Tower Condominium Association Inc., and the insurer has a duty to defend. The judge stayed arguments over whether the insurer must also indemnify Brickell, however, as the man’s suit is still ongoing...

