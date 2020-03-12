Health Services Co. Settles FCA Wait Time Claims For $1.9M

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A health care services company has reached a $1.85 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by falsifying veterans' appointment dates to make their wait times look shorter, the agency said Thursday. Sterling Medical Associates Inc. agreed to the $1.85 million deal to end the DOJ's claims that it violated federal law by changing the dates when veterans in Minnesota scheduled appointments to make it seem as though they were being seen within the 14-day window required by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "We expect companies doing business with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS