4 Teams Vie To Lead $16B Kraft Heinz Chancery Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Four legal teams made a final play Thursday for the lead in a Delaware Chancery Court derivative suit targeting an alleged $1.2 billion insider trade and a later $16 billion plunge in The Kraft Heinz Co.'s stock value, with 17 firms having a stake in the outcome, including Prickett Jones & Elliott and Friedlander & Gorris. The lineup of four teams vying for lead counsel, heard via teleconference by Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard, included two competitors who teamed up at the last minute for a joint complaint suing both Kraft Heinz board members and the company's controlling investor: private equity 3G...

