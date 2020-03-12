Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine kicks off this week’s legal lions list with a win for Led Zeppelin in copyright litigation over the intro to “Stairway to Heaven,” while Seattle law firm Lane Powell ended up among the legal lambs after client Albertsons was hit with a $12.6 million employment verdict. Legal Lions The full Ninth Circuit sided with Led Zeppelin on Monday and rejected a high-profile copyright lawsuit accusing the band of stealing the intro to "Stairway to Heaven" from a little-known song, landing the group’s attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and Phillips Nizer LLP on this week’s legal lions list....

