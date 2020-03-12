Britain Allows Bauer To Keep Local Radio Buys With Ad Deal

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog has cleared Bauer Media UK to hold onto a spate of local radio stations it bought early last year provided that the media giant fills the gap in the market left by an independent sales house that Bauer's deals will likely put out of business. In a decision unveiled by the Competition and Markets Authority on Thursday, Bauer will get to keep the four recently acquired radio businesses — which operate nearly 50 stations across the U.K. — as long as it agrees to represent independent radio stations on the advertising marketplace under the same terms that they cut with...

