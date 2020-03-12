Insurance Suit Over Boeing Pipeline Rupture Gets Judge's OK

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- An insurer can pursue claims that it does not owe coverage to a policyholder stemming from a nitrogen gas pipeline rupture at a Boeing facility, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Wednesday, adopting a magistrate's recommendations. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scribbled a handwritten note at the bottom of a docket filing, fully adopting the recommendations set forth by U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler in January. The order allows Maxum Indemnity Co. to continue pursuing a ruling that there is no coverage under its policy issued to industrial equipment maker Thermax Inc. for the 2015 pipeline rupture in North Charleston, South...

