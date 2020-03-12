Wells Fargo Wants 3rd Circ.'s Take On Autodialer Definition

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has asked a New Jersey federal judge to let it go to the Third Circuit and challenge his ruling on what constitutes an autodialer when he nixed the company’s bid to toss a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit claiming it made roughly 1,400 unwanted calls to a man's cellphone. The bank urged U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on Wednesday to certify for interlocutory appeal his Feb. 26 opinion denying Wells Fargo’s dismissal motion. The judge said plaintiff David Hazan sufficiently alleged the use of automatic telephone dialing system, or ATDS, by saying there was a brief pause or...

