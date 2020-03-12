Houston Judge Again Chided For A Delayed Ruling

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge who's been called out multiple times for unreasonable delays in rulings was dinged for the conduct again Thursday when a state appellate court found she abused her discretion by sitting on a company's request to be let out of a wrongful death suit for nine months. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals on Thursday determined that there was no good excuse for Harris County Judge Ursula Hall's nine-month delay in ruling on a request from Nomarco Inc., which does business as Doman Farms and Doman Farms Logistics LLC. Doman filed a special appearance in February 2019 asking to...

