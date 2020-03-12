Ambulance Co. Settles Over Atty's Strong-Arm Debt Collection

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts ambulance service has agreed to cancel nearly $1.6 million in debt judgments obtained by a lawyer who allegedly threatened consumers with arrest or contempt unless they paid up, according to a settlement announced Thursday by the state's attorney general. The company, Trinity EMS Inc. of Lowell, will also pay a $50,000 fine to settle its liability for the allegedly threatening conduct of the late attorney, Robert R. White. White, who died in 2018, badgered debtors in three small claims courts with threats of jail and altered asset forms to force them to fork over otherwise protected income to Trinity, according...

