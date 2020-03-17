FordHarrison Grows Team With NC, Ill. Employment Aces

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- FordHarrison LLP has added back to its ranks a seasoned employment law expert in Charlotte from Moore & Van Allen PLLC and has scooped up an attorney in Chicago from what had been Pappas O'Connor PC. Benjamin P. Fryer has made the move back to FordHarrison after about 12 years at Moore & Van Allen, while John C. O'Connor has joined from a firm he co-founded, FordHarrison said in an announcement Thursday. Both have come on as partners, the firm said. "The platform is sort of uniquely designed to really fit my practice and what it is I want my practice to...

