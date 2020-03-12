IHS Must Give Contract Costs To Wash. Tribe, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community has asked the D.C. Circuit to overturn a district court's dismissal of the tribe's suit against the Indian Health Service, saying a self-determination act clearly requires the agency to pay contract support costs on all federal programs compacted by the tribe. The Washington state-based tribe argued Wednesday in its appellant brief that when Congress passed the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act of 1975, it placed on the IHS — an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — the burden of justifying any refusal to pay contract support costs, including the administrative...

