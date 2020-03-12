Chicago Board Of Trade Building Refinanced For $256M

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Board of Trade Building, owned by a partnership between asset manager Oaktree Capital Management LP and real estate investor GlenStar Properties, has been refinanced for $256 million, Jones Lang LaSalle said Thursday. JLL Capital Markets, which helped arrange the refinancing for the 1.33 million-square-foot office building at 141 W. Jackson Blvd., said in a statement that a portion of the loan proceeds will be used for future leasing. JLL didn't say who provided the debt financing other than it was a domestic financial institution. "It's been an absolute privilege to work with the GlenStar and Oaktree team on this...

