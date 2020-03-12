Clubman Didn't Test Its Talc, VP Admits In Asbestos Trial

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A top executive for the company that sold Clubman talcum powder admitted during questioning in a New Jersey jury trial Thursday that the company had never conducted its own testing of the talc until after it had been sued by people alleging asbestos in the product gave them cancer. During the fourth day of the trial on claims that American International Industries, a California-based personal care products business that bought the Clubman brand in 1987, sold asbestos-contaminated talc, plaintiffs Margaret Lashley and Dwayne Johnson called to the stand company executive vice president and official representative Charlie Loveless. Lashley and Johnson both allege...

