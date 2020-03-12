Houston Courts Call Off Jury Trials, Citing COVID-19

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT) -- The Southern District of Texas announced Thursday it's suspending all federal jury trials until April 1, and Harris County courts, which include Houston, have suspended civil jury trials for the rest of the month and suspended criminal jury trials through March 20. Concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus prompted the closures. Harris County is canceling criminal jury trials for a week, starting March 13, and is taking a wait and see approach beyond that, Civil Administrative Judge Michael Gomez told Law360 Thursday. The federal courthouse in Houston will remain open for other matters, including matters scheduled for hearing in bankruptcy court,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS