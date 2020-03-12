Atty Accused Of Shaking Butt Tells His Side Under Seal

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A BakerHostetler partner accused of shaking his butt at opposing counsel during a mediation session submitted a sealed declaration Thursday telling his side of the story in compliance with a Texas federal judge’s order. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal had ordered BakerHostetler partner Dennis Duffy to file his affidavit or declaration explaining his side of the alleged incident and why the judge shouldn’t sanction him by March 18. Duffy — who was at the time representing Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. in an employment discrimination case brought by plaintiff Alclair White — was called out for the alleged conduct by White’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS