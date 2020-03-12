Fla. Firm Claims $4M Investment Was Opaquely Managed

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida company accused a New York financial services provider in New York federal court on Thursday of breaching the terms of their $4 million investment agreement by refusing to give information to Nitrous' auditor. Nitrous Funding LLC alleges that Cardinal Equity withheld information from an auditor assessing Nitrous' investments with the financial services provider, despite promising Nitrous full transparency in their contract. Nitrous also claims its auditor spotted "significant errors" in information Cardinal had provided Nitrous. The civil action seeks damages for breach of contract and requests an accounting. Nitrous said in its suit that it "entrusted" Cardinal — which...

