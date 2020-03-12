Amazon Defends Claims Trump's Beef Sank $10B JEDI Deal

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Amazon is fighting to keep alive claims that President Donald Trump’s animus toward the Seattle-headquartered tech giant unfairly steered a $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract toward rival Microsoft, according to a filing unsealed on Thursday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Amazon Web Services Inc. said the government and Microsoft had missed the mark in their attempts to dismiss several claims of the case, in which Amazon is challenging the award of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, which is aimed at moving much of the department's existing information technology infrastructure to the cloud. The government...

