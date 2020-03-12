6th Circ. Avoids 'Injustice,' Revives EEOC Suit Against FedEx

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit Thursday revived a former FedEx employee’s allegations of racial discrimination, ruling that although the revival was not based on his pro se arguments at the district court level, “injustice would result” if they weren't considered at his appeal. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel found that although Climmons Jones Jr. filed his Title VII race-discrimination charge against Federal Express Corp. with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission outside the 180-day time frame, the EEOC had a work-sharing agreement with the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, which allots 300 days for filing a charge. Jones, who filed his charge 252...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS