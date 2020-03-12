Upstate Developers Test Bounds Of Wire Fraud In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (March 12, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for upstate developers convicted of bribing an aide told the Second Circuit on Thursday that the case stretched the bounds of the wire fraud statute to the point of violating U. S. Supreme Court precedent. Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi, former executives at a Syracuse construction firm, Buffalo-based developer Louis Ciminelli, and State University of New York Polytechnic Institute President Alain Kaloyeros were all convicted in 2018 of a scheme to rig bids for public projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars. All four men have appealed to the Second Circuit. Their attorneys argued before the court on Thursday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS