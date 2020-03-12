Farmers, Monsanto Urge Dicamba Class Cert. Extension

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Farmers suing Monsanto and BASF over the weedkiller dicamba told a Missouri federal court Thursday that BASF’s criticism of a proposed delay on class certification briefing and a discovery deadline is “disingenuous.” The farmers, who are suing BASF and Bayer-owned Monsanto over dicamba pesticides that they say can drift and damage large areas, have joined with Monsanto in requesting an extension of a March 16 deadline for class certification briefing from the federal court that oversaw a $265 million first trial brought by Bader Farms, a Missouri outfit with tens of thousands of peach trees. The current deadline as well as...

