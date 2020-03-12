Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Shouldn't Stop Abuse Cases, Accuser Says

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The plaintiff in a New York sexual abuse suit against the Boy Scouts of America asked the Delaware bankruptcy court to reject the organization’s attempt to halt his and others’ cases, saying there is no reason he can’t continue his action against one of the group’s local chapters. In papers filed Wednesday, counsel for the anonymous plaintiff argued that despite claims in an adversary action the Boy Scouts filed early in their Chapter 11 case, the group’s local chapters are independent organizations that can be sued without interfering with the national organization’s bankruptcy. “The underlying plaintiffs of the pending abuse actions...

