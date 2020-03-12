Trump Signs $1B Bill To 'Rip And Replace' Huawei, ZTE Gear

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill that earmarks up to $1 billion for a federal initiative to replace telecom equipment manufactured by Huawei, ZTE and other firms deemed a national security risk. The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, which cleared Congress late last month, sets up a $1 billion fund to reimburse carriers amid the Federal Communications Commission's national security-focused effort to scrub Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. gear from U.S. telecom networks. The measure also cements a blacklist designation that agency leadership put in place in November barring U.S. telecoms from working with the Chinese tech companies. “The security and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS