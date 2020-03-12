Insurer, School Strike Deal Over McCarter Fees In IP Fight

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A school's insurer told a New Jersey state court Thursday that it had struck a deal with the institution amid the company's challenge to a ruling mandating coverage of attorney fees charged by McCarter & English LLP for trademark litigation work performed before the school notified the insurer about the case. In The Lewis School of Princeton's suit against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., the company's attorney sought an adjournment of the return date for its reconsideration motion "because PIIC and plaintiff have reached a settlement in principle, and the closing papers are being prepared," according to a letter to Superior Court...

