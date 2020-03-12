DC Circ. Looks Unlikely To Revive Ex-GWU Worker ERISA Suit

Law360, Washington (March 12, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel showed little inclination Thursday to reverse a lower court's dismissal of a proposed class action accusing The George Washington University of mismanaging workers' retirement savings, with two judges suggesting that a former worker had previously waived her right to sue under a separate agreement. At oral arguments before the three-judge panel, an attorney for Melissa Stanley insisted U.S. District Judge John D. Bates’ erroneously tossed his client’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit last year based on a 2016 settlement in a separate dispute. Chimicles & Tikellis LLP attorney Steven A. Schwartz argued that a carveout in...

