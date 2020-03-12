Fox Business Photog Says Network Put Her In Harm's Way

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Fox Business Network photographer in Chicago sued Twenty-First Century Fox and Fox News in Illinois state court Wednesday, saying she faced discrimination as a gay woman and was disproportionately given dangerous assignments without adequate security or training. Lori Bullerdick, 58, says she had to take medical leave after panic attacks, and post-traumatic stress disorder from routinely being sent to cover violent protests and riots made it impossible to keep working. She also claims Chicago bureau head Denis King, who is also named in the complaint, treated her with "disdain and hostility" and she was "generally ignored and dismissed as a consequence of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS