Verizon Can't Sink Ex-Worker's FMLA Interference Claim

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has spiked a former Verizon worker's claim that she was fired as punishment for taking time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act, but kept alive her allegation that the company interfered with her right to take federally protected leave. U.S. District Judge David Briones in his order Thursday partially granted Verizon Wireless Texas LLC's motion for summary judgment in Imelda Lucero Baeza's suit alleging her former employer violated the FMLA by interfering with her ability to take leave and firing her for exercising her FMLA rights. The judge found that Verizon's restriction of Baeza's intermittent...

