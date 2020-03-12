Facebook, Apple Urge Justices To Hear Cost-Sharing Case

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Apple, Facebook and other tech giants asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to hear Altera’s challenge to cost-sharing rules, saying the Ninth Circuit’s decision to uphold the regulations upended settled tax law and will cost companies billions of dollars. Apple, Facebook and other tech companies told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Ninth Circuit's ruling against Intel subsidiary Altera was a "startling decision" on IRS cost-sharing rules. (AP) A 2-1 Ninth Circuit panel departed from decades of transfer pricing precedent last year when the majority upheld cost-sharing regulations by concluding that the Internal Revenue Service could ignore comparable transactions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS