Judge Pauses HP's $438M Disk Drive Price-Fix Win

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has agreed to hold off enforcing HP's $438 million award against a data storage company while a price-fixing case involving optical disk drives heads to a Fifth Circuit appeal, but with an $85 million string attached. The judge required Quanta Storage Inc. to post bond amounting to almost one-fifth of the award and blocked the company from shedding any assets worth more than $100,000 without court approval while money remains owed. U.S. District Judge David Hittner told Quanta in Thursday's order that an $85 million bond must be posted to avoid court enforcement of HP's win after a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS